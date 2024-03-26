EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ROAD TRAFFIC COLLISION Three people have died following a collision between a car and a lorry in Co Mayo.

2. #GAZA Seven people have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach aid airdropped into Gaza, the territory’s health ministry had said.

3. #BANK HOLIDAYS Dublin Airport has urged passengers to travel by taxi or public transport this weekend as its car parks will be full this Easter bank holiday.

4. #FIRE Two people have died following a house fire in Co Mayo overnight.

5. #BALTIMORE There have been no confirmed fatalities as a search and rescue mission is underway after a bridge in the US city of Baltimore collapsed into the Patapsco River when a large cargo ship collided with it.