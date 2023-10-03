EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #MV MATTHEW Four men appeared in Mallow District Court in Co Cork today charged in connection with the seizure of 2.2 tonnes of cocaine worth over €150 million aboard a Panamanian-registered ship off Ballycotton last week.

2. #HIGH COURT Enoch Burke will remain in Mountjoy prison after he again refused to stay away from Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath.

3. #PLANNING LAWS The Government has approved the new Planning and Development Bill, which it says will be the biggest overhaul of the planning system in a generation.

4. #BUDGET With just a week to go until Budget 2024, we take a look at what we can expect in next week’s package.

5. #SCAM The PSNI has issued a warning after an international student from China studying in the North was scammed out of £200,000 (€230,845).