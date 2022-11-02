The 5 at 5

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
#COP27 British prime minister Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and former PM Boris Johnson.
#FIANNAFÁIL A spokesperson for the Taoiseach has said the party strongly rejects the assertions made by TD Marc MacSharry in relation to the written complaint received by Fianna Fáil.
#UKRAINE Russia president Vladimir Putin has threatened to leave the Ukraine grain deal again if Kyiv violates security guarantees to Moscow, hours after Russia said it was resuming its participation in the agreement.
#BBQ A man has been arrested after ketamine worth an estimated €249,000 was found hidden inside a barbeque set in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin 7.
#WEATHERWARNING There are warnings that gale force winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour may affect some coastal areas. Gusts of 100 km/h have already been recorded in Co Cork.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS