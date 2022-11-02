The 5 at 5

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

#COP27 British prime minister Rishi Sunak has reversed his decision to skip the Cop27 climate summit in Egypt next week, bowing to pressure from activists, his own environment adviser and former PM Boris Johnson.

#FIANNAFÁIL A spokesperson for the Taoiseach has said the party strongly rejects the assertions made by TD Marc MacSharry in relation to the written complaint received by Fianna Fáil.

#UKRAINE Russia president Vladimir Putin has threatened to leave the Ukraine grain deal again if Kyiv violates security guarantees to Moscow, hours after Russia said it was resuming its participation in the agreement.

#BBQ A man has been arrested after ketamine worth an estimated €249,000 was found hidden inside a barbeque set in the Stoneybatter area of Dublin 7.

#WEATHERWARNING There are warnings that gale force winds of up to 110 kilometres per hour may affect some coastal areas. Gusts of 100 km/h have already been recorded in Co Cork.