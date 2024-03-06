LAST UPDATE | 7 minutes ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #I’M OUT Nikki Haley has announced that she is suspending her campaign for president, but she has not endorsed Donald Trump as the Republican nominee.
2. #POSSIBLE CASES Nine suspected measles cases were reported in Ireland during the week of 25 February to 2 March, according to figures released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
3. #LONE RANGER In a moment that has been widely shared on social media, Minister Roderic O’Gorman was the only person present in the Dáil chamber when delivering his opening remarks on International Women’s Day.
4. #WELCOME HOME An Irish citizen who was detained by Iraqi police following a trip to visit his sick mother is back in Ireland, according to Tánaiste Michaél Martin.
5. #CEASEFIRE US President Joe Biden has called on Hamas to accept a Gaza ceasefire deal by the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, while Hamas warned talks for a truce and hostage release cannot go on “indefinitely”.
