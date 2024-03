EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the give biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #ENOUGH IS ENOUGH Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin has confirmed that Ireland will intervene in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

2. #BRIDGE COLLAPSE Investigators have recovered the data recorder from the packed cargo ship that slammed into a Baltimore bridge on Tuesday morning, causing it to collapse and leave six people presumed dead.

3. #ROAD DEATHS Forty more people than last year will be killed by the end of this year if current trends persist, Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers has said.

4. #GROWTH The Irish economy is set to grow this year and next with a decline in inflation increases.

5. #PENSIONS The auto-enrolment pension scheme, which will affect 800,000 workers, is has been approved by Cabinet today.