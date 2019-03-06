The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ASSAULT: Gardaí in Meath are investigating a car hijacking during which a female driver was pulled out of her vehicle this morning.

2. #KERRY: Joanne Hayes, the woman wrongly accused of murdering a baby in Kerry in the 1980s, has filed High Court action against the State, a year after she received an apology from the Taoiseach over her treatment in the case.

3. #FIRST-TIME BUYERS: The government’s loan scheme for first-time buyers has not closed and applications can continue, Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said, following concerns that funding has run out.

4. #TROUBLES: Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley has said that killings by military and police forces during the Troubles “were not crimes”.

5. #LONDON: Counter-terrorism police in London have said they are exploring the possibility that suspicious packages sent to buildings in the city yesterday came from Ireland.