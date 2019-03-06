This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Wednesday 6 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joanne Hayes set to sue the State over her treatment in Kerry Babies case

She has yet to receive compensation from the State, after receiving a full apology for how her case was handled.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 6 Mar 2019, 9:45 AM
20 minutes ago 1,541 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4526167
Joanne Hayes at a hearing of the Kerry Babies Tribunal in 1985.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Joanne Hayes at a hearing of the Kerry Babies Tribunal in 1985.
Joanne Hayes at a hearing of the Kerry Babies Tribunal in 1985.
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

THE WOMAN WHO was wrongly accused of murdering a baby in Kerry in the 1980s has filed High Court action against the State, a year after she received an apology from the Taoiseach over her treatment in the case.

Joanne Hayes is set to sue over being wrongfully arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of ‘Baby John’, whose body was discovered on a beach near Cahirciveen in Kerry.

After receiving apologies from the State last year, she has yet to receive compensation and this week filed High Court action against a number of parties, including the gardaí and the State. 

The investigation into the 1984 death and subsequent Tribunal into the child’s death centred on Hayes, as she faced accusations that she was the baby’s mother and had killed him.

The case gained notoriety in the media, with Hayes gaining sizeable public support with critical commentary on how she was treated by authorities.

A garda review of the DNA evidence just last year proved that Hayes was not the mother of the child, and she has since been exonerated. 

In January last year, both the gardaí and the government apologised to Joanne Hayes.

Acting Garda Commissioner Dónall Ó Cualáin wrote to Hayes to formally apologise to her on behalf of An Garda Síochána.

Speaking at a press conference to coincide with this in Kerry, Superintendent Flor Murphy said: “It is a matter of significant regret for An Garda Síochána that it has taken such a long time for it to be confirmed that Ms Hayes is not the mother of Baby John,” he said.

On behalf of An Garda Síochána, I would like to sincerely apologise to Ms Hayes for that, as well as the awful stress and pain she has been put through as a result of the original investigation into this matter, which fell well short of the required standards.

Leo Varadkar said that Joanne Hayes had been treated very badly by the Irish State.

He said: “I absolutely want to reiterate the apology to Joanne Hayes made by the gardaí yesterday and do so on behalf of the Irish State.”

This was echoed by Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan. He said: “Joanne Hayes was subject to a prolonged ordeal that was simply wrong on every level. This was unacceptable even at the time and as Minister for Justice and Equality, and on behalf of the State, I am deeply sorry that this happened.”

Following these apologies, the issue of compensation that would be offered to Hayes came to the fore, with Tánaiste Simon Coveney telling the Dáil he was not at liberty to speak about compensation for Hayes but said that it is something he is sure the Government will want to act quickly on.

Last month, the Irish Daily Mail reported that an agreement had not yet been reached with Hayes regarding compensation from the State.

In separate filings, her siblings Michael, Kathleen and Edmund have also issued proceedings against the same parties as Joanne – An Garda Síochána, the Director of Public Prosecution, the Department of Justice, the Attorney General and the Irish State. 

TheJournal.ie has contacted the parties involved for comment in relation to this matter.

An Garda Síochána said it had no comment to make. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Explosive devices sent to London's Heathrow Airport and Waterloo Station were posted from Dublin
    74,839  96
    2
    		Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    56,560  45
    3
    		Supreme Court dismisses Denis O'Brien's appeal over Dáil debate on Siteserv
    45,972  0
    Fora
    1
    		Dublin Port says it's ploughing on with a plan to build temporary cruise ship facilities
    298  0
    2
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to FutureScope
    264  0
    3
    		Thai food chain Camile is trialling its 'virtual' ramen bar in Ireland
    231  0
    The42
    1
    		Huge shock as Graham Shaw resigns as Ireland women's hockey coach
    37,818  18
    2
    		Holders Real Madrid dumped out of Europe in humiliation against majestic Ajax
    33,524  77
    3
    		Sean Cronin set to miss out on Ireland squad for final Six Nations games
    31,220  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A Dublin clinic's latest Insta post is a huge reminder that you should only get lip fillers from a professional
    14,570  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,344  1
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember Derry Girls?
    4,244  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Dublin man who sold 10 stolen cars on Donedeal 'wanted to give my kids a good Christmas'
    Man who trapped and attacked woman in laneway jailed for five years
    Woman found guilty of trying to murder stranger as she walked home from work
    HEALTH
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Consultant at Dublin children's hospitals had inappropriate contact with patient's mother in UK, tribunal hears
    Opinion: A million people have no health cover as low-paid families are excluded from access to the medical card
    Another measles outbreak confirmed, this time in north Dublin
    GARDAí
    London police keeping an 'open mind' over explosive devices sent to transport hubs from Dublin
    London police keeping an 'open mind' over explosive devices sent to transport hubs from Dublin
    Gardaí recover head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of Dublin Church
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize drugs, replica guns and three samurai swords in Finglas
    DUBLIN
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Nurse who saved unconscious bus driver describes 'frightening' ordeal for passengers
    Dept of Health declared safe after non-hazardous white powder discovery prompts evacuation
    Three people due in court over seizure of cannabis plants worth €640,000

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie