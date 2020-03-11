The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The first death from the coronavirus in Ireland has been confirmed. The woman died in a hospital in the east of the country where they were being treated.

2. #KILLINEY: The victim of last night’s hit-and-run in Killiney, Dublin, has been named locally as special needs assistant Jacqueline McGovern who died after a getaway driver knocked her down following the robbery of a convenience store last night.

3. #HARVEY WEINSTEIN: The disgraced Hollywood mogul has been sentenced to 23 years following his New York rape conviction.

4. #JOAN LAWRIE: The mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has died a month before the anniversary of her shooting.

5. #DAFFODIL DAY: The Irish Cancer Society has said it expects to take a “huge hit” financially after cancelling its major fundraising event in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus.