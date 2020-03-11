This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 11 March, 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: The first death from the coronavirus in Ireland has been confirmed. The woman died in a hospital in the east of the country where they were being treated. 

2. #KILLINEY: The victim of last night’s hit-and-run in Killiney, Dublin, has been named locally as special needs assistant Jacqueline McGovern who died after a getaway driver knocked her down following the robbery of a convenience store last night.

3. #HARVEY WEINSTEIN: The disgraced Hollywood mogul has been sentenced to 23 years following his New York rape conviction.

4. #JOAN LAWRIE: The mother of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has died a month before the anniversary of her shooting.

5. #DAFFODIL DAY: The Irish Cancer Society has said it expects to take a “huge hit” financially after cancelling its major fundraising event in response to the outbreak of the coronavirus. 

