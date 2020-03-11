This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mother of Lyra McKee dies a month before anniversary of daughter's death

Joan Lawrie died ‘peacefully’ in hospital on Tuesday, her daughter-in-law Nichola Corner confirmed in a social media post.

By Press Association Wednesday 11 Mar 2020, 11:21 AM
1 hour ago 8,971 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5041610

THE MOTHER OF murdered journalist Lyra McKee has died a month before the anniversary of her shooting.

The writer and author, 29, was killed by the New IRA last April as she observed rioting in the Creggan estate in Derry.

Joan Lawrie died “peacefully” in hospital on Tuesday, her daughter Nichola Corner confirmed in a social media post.

She said: “She is now at peace with her beloved daughter Lyra McKee.”

Corner said the death of her sister had a profound effect on her mother.

“They killed her the day they killed her precious baby girl.”

She added that her heart was comforted knowing her mother and sister were together again and she would love them forever.

Lyra McKee had been her disabled mother’s main carer.

Another tweet from a relative said: “My wee Mother In Law, passed away last night of a broken heart. Unable to live without her baby Lyra.

“My Wee mother in law whom I loved with all my heart, I Will love you to beyond eternity. Mother and daughter rest in forever peace.”

Police launched a murder investigation into Lyra McKee’s death.

Paul McIntyre, 52, denies murdering the journalist, possessing a firearm and being a member of the IRA.

Comments are closed as a case is before the courts.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie