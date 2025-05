NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ireland's Eurovision act Emmy waves to the fans during the opening ceremony of the 69th Eurovision Song Contest, in Basel, Switzerland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Advertisement

Kashmiri people shop in a market following the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#CEASEFIRE: US President Donald Trump has called for immediate talks between Ukraine and Russia to negotiate a potential ceasefire agreement as Zelenskyy and Putin agree to restart talks in Turkey.

#CATHOLIC CHURCH: Pope Leo XIV appeared at the central balcony of St Peter’s Basilica this afternoon for his first Sunday blessing and said he is “deeply pained by what is happening” in Gaza.

#KASHMIR: A ceasefire to end the conflict between India and Pakistan was shaken by overnight fighting in the disputed Kashmir region.

PARTING SHOT

IT’S A DAY of rest, and you may be in the mood for a quiet corner and a comfy chair.

In today’s Sitdown Sunday, we’ve hand-picked some of the week’s best reads for you to savour.