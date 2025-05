A MAN IN his 20s was seriously assaulted on Victoria Quay last night.

Emergency services were alerted to the man, who was found in a serious condition in Dublin 8, shortly after 11:30pm.

He was transferred to a Dublin hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination conducted by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit this morning, a garda spokesperson said.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any persons who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) from the surrounding area of James Street and Victoria Quay in Dublin 8 between 11:00pm and 12:00am midnight is asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kilmainham Garda Station on 01 666 9700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.