US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has called for immediate talks between Ukraine and Russia to negotiate a potential ceasefire agreement.

In a post to Truth Social, Trump wrote, “President Putin of Russia doesn’t want to have a Cease Fire Agreement with Ukraine, but rather wants to meet on Thursday, in Turkey, to negotiate a possible end to the BLOODBATH.”

He said that Ukraine should agree to this meeting “immediately”.

“At least they will be able to determine whether or not a deal is possible, and if it is not, European leaders, and the U.S., will know where everything stands, and can proceed accordingly!”

Trump said that he is “starting to doubt” that Ukraine will make a deal with Russia, adding that Putin is “too busy celebrating the Victory of World War ll”, which, he said, could not have been won without the US’ involvement.

On Friday, Russia held extravagant celebrations on its annual Victory Day marking the anniversary of defeating Nazi Germany in World War Two, where it hosted several foreign leaders – including the head of Slovakia, an EU member state.

“HAVE THE MEETING, NOW!!!” Trump concluded.

Yesterday, a number of EU leaders – including UK prime minister Keir Starmer – met in Kyiv and called upon Russian president Vladimir Putin to agree to a 30-day ceasefire beginning tomorrow.

The leaders of France, the UK, Germany, and Poland all spoke to Trump over the phone yesterday where they discussed peace talks.

Zelenskyy urged Russia to accept a 30-day truce proposed by Kyiv’s allies, adding he expected Putin to attend peace talks in Turkey.

“We await a full and lasting ceasefire, starting from tomorrow, to provide the necessary basis for diplomacy,” Zelensky said on X, adding he “will be waiting for Putin” in Turkey on Thursday.