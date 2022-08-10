The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #COST OF LIVING CRISIS: Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said the Government is considering a new 30% income tax band ahead of Budget 2023.

Advertisement

2. #AMBER ALERT: An energy economist has said that there is no immediate risk of blackouts after two system alerts for the Irish electricity grid were issued in the last 24 hours.

3. #WEATHER: Interim Chief Medical Officer Dr Breda Smyth has warned the public to be ‘sun smart’ this week, ahead of a Status Yellow high temperature warning for Leinster and Munster.

4. #DAFT RENT REPORT: Ireland’s rental market has plumbed new depths as the number of homes available has dropped to an all-time low while the rate of inflation in prices climbed to its highest level in at least 15 years.

5. #BOOSTER VACCINES: People aged 60 and over and pregnant women can book an appointment for their next Covid-19 booster vaccine from today.