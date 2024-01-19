LAST UPDATE | 41 minutes ago
Irish Language teachers
1. In our lead story today, Jane Moore reports that educators say a yearly allowance for teachers who teach through Irish should be reintroduced.
Gaeloideachas, a representative national body for education through the Irish language, said that official recognition is needed for the additional workload for teachers who are teaching in Irish-medium settings in order to address the recruitment crisis in the sector.
According to a survey carried out by the INTO last October, there were 18 permanent and 18 fixed-term posts vacant in 53 Gaelscoileanna across the country, along with 34 vacant long-term substitute posts.
Little Britain Street explosion
2. Gardaí and Defence Forces are continuing to investigate an explosion at a homeless hostel in Dublin, in which a man was killed.
Defence Forces explosive experts were called to the site on Little Britain Street in Dublin yesterday evening but it is understood at this stage to be a self-contained and isolated incident.
North Korea goes nuclear
3. North Korea has said that it tested an “underwater nuclear weapon system” in response to joint naval exercises by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo that involved a US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.
The drills were “seriously threatening the security” of the North, so in response, Pyongyang “conducted an important test of its underwater nuclear weapon system ‘Haeil-5-23′ under development in the East Sea of Korea,” according to a statement from the defence ministry.
Weather update
4. Met Éirean has warned that frosty conditions will continue, with temperatures not surpassing 7 degrees.
It will be generally dry and sunny though, as showers are expected to stop.
Israeli bombardments
5. Israel bombarded southern Gaza again today after it publicly sparred with its main ally the United States over the possibility of a Palestinian state, the creation of which Washington sees as the only pathway to a lasting peace.
AFP says witnesses reported gunfire and air strikes in Khan Yunis, the main city in the south of the Gaza Strip, where Israel says many members and leaders of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas are hiding.
Schmidt Down Under
6. Former Ireland coach Joe Schmidt has been announced by Rugby Australia as the new Wallabies head coach, the Press Association reports.
Schmidt coached Ireland from 2013 to 2019 where he won the Six Nations and was recognised as the World Rugby coach of the year in 2018. Prior to that he was a multiple trophy winner with Leinster.
Air quality in Thailand
7. A Thai court has ordered the government to come up with an urgent plan to curb air pollution within 90 days, as the kingdom braces for its annual peak of noxious haze, AFP reports.
Air quality plummets in Thailand in the early months of the year as smoke from farmers burning stubble adds to industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust fumes.
Pragmatic
8. The Northern Ireland Secretary has said he will introduce new legislation taking a “pragmatic, appropriate and limited approach” to addressing the political deadlock after the latest deadline to restore Stormont passed, the Press Association reports.
Chris Heaton-Harris said his legislation will also “support Northern Ireland departments to manage the immediate and evident challenges they face in stabilising public services and finances”.
The Stormont Assembly has been collapsed for almost two years while the DUP refuses to participate until unionist concerns over post-Brexit trading arrangements have been addressed by the UK government.
