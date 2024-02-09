LAST UPDATE | 1 hour ago
Saint John of God
1. In our lead story today, Órla Ryan reports that the services provided by St John of God Community Services (SJOG) are likely to be transferred to the HSE due to funding issues.
The SJOG board is due to meet today to discuss the future of the services as the organisation faces a €32.5 million deficit.
SJOG is one of the biggest providers of intellectual disability and mental health services in the country, working with around 8,000 children, adolescents and adults.
‘Perfect memory’
2. US President Joe Biden has insisted he did not share classified information and angrily denied claims in a special counsel’s report that his memory was poor.
The report from Robert Hur, which was released yesterday, gives a harshly critical assessment of Biden’s handling of sensitive government materials, but also details the reasons why he should not be charged with the crime.
New interview with Putin
3. President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with controversial right-wing US talk show host Tucker Carlson that the West should understand it is “impossible” to defeat Russia in Ukraine.
In a two-hour interview with the former Fox News host – coming just ahead of the two-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – Putin also said a deal “can be reached” on imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.
Road Deaths
4. A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a vehicle in Dublin. The fatal road traffic collision involving a jeep and a pedestrian happened shortly before 7 am yesterday morning.
Fatal stabbing in Co Kildare
5. A man in his 50s has died following an alleged assault in Kilcock, Co Kildare yesterday afternoon. Gardaí say the incident happened between 3pm and 4pm at a residence on School Street in Kilcock. It is understood that a stabbing happened inside an apartment complex.
Irish basketball team plays Israel
6. The Irish team did not shake hands or engage in the “traditional pre-match arrangements” with Israel ahead of yesterday afternoon’s FIBA Women’s EuroBasket 2025 Qualifier following accusations of “antisemitism”.
Rape incitement trial
7. A 38-year-old Co Clare man appeared in court charged with inciting two other males to rape a woman. In what is believed to be the first such prosecution brought before the courts, the man is facing two charges of inciting two named males to rape the named woman on dates between November and December 2020.
British Govt stops funding to Kneecap over ‘opposition to UK’
8. Belfast rap group Kneecap has hit out at the British government for “censorship” after its funding was pulled from a UK-wide funding scheme for music artists.
Serious collision
9. A six-year-old girl has been taken to Temple Street with serious injuries after a serious single-vehicle road traffic collision on the M6 in County Westmeath, which will remain closed this morning.
