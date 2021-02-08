The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #CAVAN: Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the “unexplained deaths” of a man and a woman who were discovered at a house in Co Cavan yesterday.
2. #STUDENT NURSES: More than a hundred student nurses wrote to the Taoiseach after a Dáil motion that would have seen them paid for placements during the pandemic.
3. #RISING RENTS: According to a Daft.ie report, rents in Dublin fell by 3.3% during 2020. In the rest of the country, rents rose by 5.4%.
4. #PLAYING POLITICS: 19 Fianna Fáil TDs – including Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Jim O’Callaghan – responded to the Irish Times to say they would not rule out holding coalition talks with Sinn Féin after the next general election.
5. #STATE PENSION: A new social welfare payment of €203 a week has been introduced for 65-year-olds who are no longer employed and aren’t entitled to the State pension.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #SA VARIANT: South Africa suspended the start of its AstraZeneca inoculation programme over concerns the shot does not work on the new South African variant.
7. #CROSS BORDER: People engaging in non-essential cross-border travel from the North into the Republic of Ireland can be liable to a €100 fine from today.
8. #SUPERBOWL: American football player Tom Brady sealed his place among America’s greatest sporting icons last night, winning a record seventh Super Bowl after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers routed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.
COMMENTS