Thursday 6 June, 2019
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Trump flies to France for D-Day, the benefits of carbon tax, and Pete Taylor takes legal action against the Garda Commissioner.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 8:05 AM
shutterstock_1308397891 Source: Shutterstock/Tom Shanon

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COURTS: Boxing trainer Pete Taylor has initiated legal proceedings against the Garda Commissioner and a number of news publications and journalists.

2. #D-DAY: World leaders will attend ceremonies on the beaches of Normandy, where 75 years ago Allied troops landed to push Nazi forces out of France during World War II.

3. #STICK THAT IN YOUR PIPE: A carbon tax could reduce emissions by up to 10% and reduce income inequality despite concerns poorer families would be worst hit by a tax, the ESRI has claimed.

4. #FOUL: The Football Association of Ireland’s computer servers were the subject ‘of external hacking’ last weekend, it has emerged.

5. #MERGING TRAFFIC: Italian-American car manufacturer Fiat Chrysler has withdrawn a proposal for a merger with Renault, and blamed the French government.

6. #PIG EBOLA: Millions of pigs have been culled in China and Vietnam to contain the spread of highly contagious African swine fever.

7. #COMPENSATION: A distribution company has been ordered to pay €22,419 to a truck driver who claims he was unfairly dismissed following an oil spill incident.

8. #SLÁINTE: Donald Trump’s sons pulled pints of Guinness in Doonbeg last night.

