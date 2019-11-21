The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LUCAN: Gardaí are following a “definite line of inquiry” after DNA tests confirmed that the victim of Monday’s murder in Dublin was suspected hitman Wayne Whelan.

2. #BY-ELECTION: The Fine Gael leadership didn’t know that its Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy was at the centre of bullying allegations, reports the Irish Independent.

3. #CARI REPORT: Many teenagers have reported being sexually assaulted after socialising with their peers, according to the charity organisation CARI.

4. #I’M SORRY MUMMY: The British media has taken aim at Prince Andrew this morning, following his announcement that he would ‘step back’ from royal public duties

5. #US: The Democrats 10 candidates vying to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election debated each other over issues such as race, healthcare and drugs.

6. #IRISH SOCIETY: Groups and advocates for the LGBT+ community requested an option to address sexual orientation and gender identity on the Census 2021.

7. #GROWING UP IN IRELAND: A survey found that Ireland’s 20-year-olds are stressed, living at home, more obese and overweight than they were in their teens, and worried about housing and climate change.

8. #VAGINAL MESH: An Australian court has found that Johnson & Johnson was “negligent” in supplying thousands of women pelvic meshes without adequate testing or health warnings.