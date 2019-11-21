This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Thursday

Lucan murder victim named, Democrats debate each other, and Prince Andrew in the papers.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 7:59 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Kiian Oksana
Image: Shutterstock/Kiian Oksana

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LUCAN: Gardaí are following a “definite line of inquiry” after DNA tests confirmed that the victim of Monday’s murder in Dublin was suspected hitman Wayne Whelan.

2. #BY-ELECTION: The Fine Gael leadership didn’t know that its Wexford by-election candidate Verona Murphy was at the centre of bullying allegations, reports the Irish Independent. 

3. #CARI REPORT: Many teenagers have reported being sexually assaulted after socialising with their peers, according to the charity organisation CARI.

4. #I’M SORRY MUMMY: The British media has taken aim at Prince Andrew this morning, following his announcement that he would ‘step back’ from royal public duties

5. #US: The Democrats 10 candidates vying to challenge President Donald Trump in the 2020 election debated each other over issues such as race, healthcare and drugs.

6. #IRISH SOCIETY: Groups and advocates for the LGBT+ community requested an option to address sexual orientation and gender identity on the Census 2021.

7. #GROWING UP IN IRELAND: A survey found that Ireland’s 20-year-olds are stressed, living at home, more obese and overweight than they were in their teens, and worried about housing and climate change.

8. #VAGINAL MESH: An Australian court has found that Johnson & Johnson was “negligent” in supplying thousands of women pelvic meshes without adequate testing or health warnings.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

