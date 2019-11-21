'I'm sorry mummy': UK papers take aim as Prince Andrew steps down from public duties

PRINCE ANDREW’S DECISION to step down from royal duties fills the nation’s papers across Britain today.
The Times headline says Andrew “stands down after crisis talks with Queen”, the Daily Mail casts the duke as an “Outcast”, and the Daily Mirror leads with the headline “I’m sorry mummy”.
The Times 21/11/2019
The Duke of York has stepped down from public duties after crisis talks with the Queen and the Prince of Wales in the wake of his BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.
Thursday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/9NHxKqHO4L— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) November 20, 2019
Tomorrow's front page: I'm Sorry Mummy#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/lnqu8XSned pic.twitter.com/rKVaK66GVv— Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) November 20, 2019
Andrew was “shamed into stepping down” from his duties, the Daily Express says, with the i claiming there is a “Crisis at the palace”.
Here is tomorrow's @Daily_Express #frontpage:
- #PrinceAndrew shamed into stepping down from royal duties
- #BorisJohnson's tax giveaway - £465 windfall for millions of workers
Crisis at the palace. Thursday's @theipaper front page
The Daily Telegraph also reports on the duke’s departure from public life, and covers an election pledge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the elderly will not have to sell their homes to pay for social care.
Tomorrow's @Telegraph front page:
"Duke departs from public life"
Meanwhile, Labour has promised £75 billion to tackle the “UK housing crisis” if elected, according to The Guardian.
Guardian front page, 21.11.19: Labour in £75bn pledge to tackle UK housing crisis
