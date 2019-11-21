This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I'm sorry mummy': UK papers take aim as Prince Andrew steps down from public duties

Nearly all the papers in Britain lead with the story today.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Nov 2019, 7:06 AM
1 hour ago 9,073 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4900159

PRINCE ANDREW’S DECISION to step down from royal duties fills the nation’s papers across Britain today.

The Times headline says Andrew “stands down after crisis talks with Queen”, the Daily Mail casts the duke as an “Outcast”, and the Daily Mirror leads with the headline “I’m sorry mummy”.

Andrew was “shamed into stepping down” from his duties, the Daily Express says, with the i claiming there is a “Crisis at the palace”.

The Daily Telegraph also reports on the duke’s departure from public life, and covers an election pledge by Prime Minister Boris Johnson that the elderly will not have to sell their homes to pay for social care.

Meanwhile, Labour has promised £75 billion to tackle the “UK housing crisis” if elected, according to The Guardian.

