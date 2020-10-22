#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s all you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 8:00 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #PATROLS: An Garda Síochána will from this morning introduce a range of measures including a large number of checkpoints, high visibility community engagement patrols and ongoing support for the most vulnerable. 

2. #LEVEL 5: The Level 5 restrictions will be in place for six weeks, with a review due to be taken after four weeks. All going well, Level 5 restrictions will be lifted on 1 December, when we will likely return to Level 3 restrictions. 

3. #DOMESTIC ABUSE: The charity Women’s Aid has said it fears that opportunities to reach out to those suffering from domestic violence will be curtailed due to the Level 5 restrictions that came into effect across the country this morning. 

4. #TUI: Secondary and primary education teachers have reported a range of concerns in relation to teaching during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5. #EUROPE: Spain has become the first European Union nation to record a million coronavirus infections, official data showed yesterday, as the government mulled fresh restrictions on public life to curb the spread of the disease.

6. #UNITED STATES: Barack Obama has laid into US President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, his culpability in national discord and his overall fitness for the job as he campaigned for Joe Biden.

7. #BORAT: Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has hit out at a scene in the new Borat film where he is seen reaching into his trousers while lying on a hotel bed as “a complete fabrication”. 

8. #LOVE IN LOCKDOWN: Facebook has launched its dating service in Ireland. 

Cónal Thomas
