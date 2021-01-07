#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Thursday

The US Capitol riot has made headlines around the world.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 7 Jan 2021, 8:04 AM
Image: Shutterstock/IriGri
Image: Shutterstock/IriGri

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #US CAPITOL RIOT: The US Capitol Building was secured after riot police cleared scores of Trump supporters who had stormed the building, drawing condemnation from around the world.

2. #FATALITIES: The woman who died last night of a bullet wound during the violent storming of the US Capitol was shot by police; three others died from medical emergencies.

3. #ELECTION RESULT: After the building was cleared, the House of Representatives and Senate resumed voting in favour of approving the Electoral votes for each state. 

4. #JANUARY LOCKDOWN: Here are the new restrictions that were announced yesterday.

5. #CERVICALCHECK: Women who have had cancer or a smear abnormality previously will still be able to attend colposcopy appointments during Level 5 restrictions.

6. #PRIVCACY: There has been a “big rise” in the number of complaints relating to CCTV cameras outside peoples’ homes, the Data Protection Commissioner has said.

7. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Irish Times reports that senior Government officials warned repeatedly that a €75 million scheme to take shared equity in houses bought would increase the price of houses without helping supply.

8. #BURRRSDAY: There is a Status Yellow low temperature/ ice/ snow warning in place for the entire country until 11am today.

