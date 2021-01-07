The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #US CAPITOL RIOT: The US Capitol Building was secured after riot police cleared scores of Trump supporters who had stormed the building, drawing condemnation from around the world.
2. #FATALITIES: The woman who died last night of a bullet wound during the violent storming of the US Capitol was shot by police; three others died from medical emergencies.
3. #ELECTION RESULT: After the building was cleared, the House of Representatives and Senate resumed voting in favour of approving the Electoral votes for each state.
4. #JANUARY LOCKDOWN: Here are the new restrictions that were announced yesterday.
5. #CERVICALCHECK: Women who have had cancer or a smear abnormality previously will still be able to attend colposcopy appointments during Level 5 restrictions.
6. #PRIVCACY: There has been a “big rise” in the number of complaints relating to CCTV cameras outside peoples’ homes, the Data Protection Commissioner has said.
7. #HOUSING CRISIS: The Irish Times reports that senior Government officials warned repeatedly that a €75 million scheme to take shared equity in houses bought would increase the price of houses without helping supply.
8. #BURRRSDAY: There is a Status Yellow low temperature/ ice/ snow warning in place for the entire country until 11am today.
