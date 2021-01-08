The 8 at 8: Friday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #US: Donald Trump has, for the first time, acknowledged his presidency was ending as calls grew for his removal from office for encouraging a mob to march on Capitol Hill. The only two women in Trump’s inner cabinet resigned overnight.
2. #CAPITOL HILL RIOT: A US Capitol police officer has died of injuries sustained during clashes with a mob of Trump supporters who overran a session of Congress.
3. #LEAVING CERT: Talks are due to take place between teachers’ unions and the Department of Education this morning after the Government reversed a decision to have Leaving Cert and special education students return to school buildings from next week.
4. #TRAVEL: The Department of Health expressed “serious concerns” about international travel advice issued by The European Centre for Disease Control & Prevention in the run-up to Christmas, claiming it was inconsistent and lacking in evidence.
5. #CRECHE: The Irish Independent is reporting that the Government is looking at plans to force creches to refund parents if children can’t attend during Level 5 restrictions.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
6. #BREXIT: Bloomberg is reporting that UK retailer Debenhams has halted online sales to Irish customers, while some sailings were canceled between Ireland and Britain.
7. #BREXIT AGAIN: The Irish Times reports that Revenue is allowing hauliers to temporarily forgo customs requirements to allow them to move goods from Britain.
8. #WEATHER: A low temperature-ice Status Yellow warning is in place until 11am.
COMMENTS