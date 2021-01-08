#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 8 January 2021
The 8 at 8: Friday

The Capitol Hill riot aftermath and the Leaving Cert u-turn – here’s what’s making headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 8 Jan 2021, 8:05 AM
Image: Shutterstock/kvlada_art
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #US: Donald Trump has, for the first time, acknowledged his presidency was ending as calls grew for his removal from office for encouraging a mob to march on Capitol Hill. The only two women in Trump’s inner cabinet resigned overnight.

2. #CAPITOL HILL RIOT: A US Capitol police officer has died of injuries sustained during clashes with a mob of Trump supporters who overran a session of Congress.

3. #LEAVING CERT: Talks are due to take place between teachers’ unions and the Department of Education this morning after the Government reversed a decision to have Leaving Cert and special education students return to school buildings from next week.

4. #TRAVEL: The Department of Health expressed “serious concerns” about international travel advice issued by The European Centre for Disease Control & Prevention in the run-up to Christmas, claiming it was inconsistent and lacking in evidence.

5. #CRECHE: The Irish Independent is reporting that the Government is looking at plans to force creches to refund parents if children can’t attend during Level 5 restrictions.

6. #BREXIT: Bloomberg is reporting that UK retailer Debenhams has halted online sales to Irish customers, while some sailings were canceled between Ireland and Britain.

7. #BREXIT AGAIN: The Irish Times reports that Revenue is allowing hauliers to temporarily forgo customs requirements to allow them to move goods from Britain.

8. #WEATHER: A low temperature-ice Status Yellow warning is in place until 11am.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

