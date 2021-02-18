The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEAVING CERTIFICATE: Students are to be given the option not to sit exams and instead apply for a calculated grade accredited by the State Examinations Commission.

2. #CIDR: Health surveillance were urged to slow down the number of Covid-19 cases they were inputting into the HPSC’s data-reporting system after a computer glitch slowed the official reporting of cases after Christmas, newly released emails show.

3. #ENVIRONMENT: A nationwide ban on the sale and burning of smoky coal are among proposed new regulations announced by the Government today.

4. #RICHARD O’HALLORAN: An Irish businessman barred from leaving China over a dispute has said the exit ban is having a “devastating effect” on him and his family and hopes authorities “see sense” soon.

5. #COVID-19: Health officials last night confirmed 650 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 57 deaths.

6. #ESRI: The minimum wage increase did not lead to higher labour costs for the vast majority of Irish firms, a study has found.

7. #UNITED STATES: Former US President Donald Trump is escalating a political war within his own party that could undermine the Republican push to fight President Joe Biden’s agenda and ultimately return to power.

8. #VACCINES: The Un Secretary-General has criticised the “wildly uneven and unfair” distribution of Covid-19 vaccines globally.