This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 21 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Thursday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 21 Mar 2019, 7:56 AM
1 hour ago 3,290 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4553178
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture
Image: Shutterstock/Foxys Forest Manufacture

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NEW ZEALAND: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced the country is banning the sale of assault rifles and semi-automatic weapons with immediate effect following last week’s twin mosque attacks. 

2. #ASH WEDNESDAY: Newbridge in Kildare has written to parents to apologise after an incident where a number of students received burns on their foreheads when being given blessed ashes last week for Ash Wednesday. 

3. #GSOC: The Data Protection Commissioner has been informed of an alleged data breach after Gsoc accidentally sent a complainant’s file including their full name and case file reference to an unauthorised third-party.

4. #CYCLONE IDAI: Aid workers are racing to help survivors meet humanitarian needs in three southern African countries battered by the region’s worst storm in years.

5. #AMSTERDAM: It will no longer be permitted for guided tours in the city to go through the Red Light District from 1st January 2020, local authorities have said.  

6. #DONALD TRUMP: The US President has attacked the late John McCain saying he wasn’t thanked for giving the Republican Senator a state funeral. 

7. #EUROPEAN UNION: An EU summit is getting under way today in Brussels amid continued Brexit uncertainty

8.  #LAURA BRENNAN: Tributes have been paid to the HPV vaccine campaigner who has passed away aged 26

9. #WEATHER: Today is set to be mostly cloudy, Met Éireann has said. As mist and fog lifts this morning, it may stay misty in some western and northwestern parts of the country. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'An incredible young woman': Tributes paid to HPV vaccine campaigner Laura Brennan
    92,605  46
    2
    		Prisoner escapes from custody while receiving treatment at St James's Hospital in Dublin
    85,192  32
    3
    		Poll: Would you welcome a four-day working week in Ireland?
    79,035  129
    Fora
    1
    		Dunnes stripped the insides of a new Blackrock store before clearing the planning system
    6,164  0
    2
    		'The big enchilada was always breaking America, like so many businesses - and pop groups'
    132  0
    The42
    1
    		Sky Sports News presenter who covered Ireland football internationals passes away aged 47
    84,275  7
    2
    		The Six Nations fixtures for 2020 and 2021 have just been announced
    34,008  34
    3
    		O'Gara linked with French coaching role for World Cup
    30,390  33
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Everyone is talking about Elizabeth Holmes, but are you up to speed on the whole story?
    8,154  0
    2
    		Boy bands and Belfast-bound buses: Derry Girls' 'Take That' episode was a serious hit
    6,458  1
    3
    		Poll: Have you ever had braces?
    6,243  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Court of Appeal to get more judges to deal with backlog of cases
    Supreme Court clears way for US extradition of Dublin man on child pornography charges
    Alleged IRA man goes on trial accused of raping two teenage boys in republican safehouse
    HEALTH
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    'You can't really dwell on questions': How Laura Brennan used her terminal cancer to help others
    Love Island contestants to be offered therapy after deaths of two former stars
    Cannabis and cocaine are most common drugs used by people seeking treatment for alcohol abuse
    DRUGS
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Man 'de-arrested' after suspicions of Class A drug possession over Cookstown disco deaths
    Four members of London crime group convicted over supplying drugs linked to chemsex
    New study makes strong link between use of potent cannabis and psychosis
    GARDAí
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Masked men with pipe-like objects threaten security officers and steal cash box at bank
    Gsoc notified as gardaí launch investigation into death of man in his 40s
    Gardaí renew appeal for information on second anniversary of Tina Satchwell's disappearance

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie