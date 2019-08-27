The 8 at 8: Tuesday

For those of you getting paid this week: happy payday. Treat yourself. Source: Shutterstock/Lisovskaya Natalia

1. #UNSUSTAINABLE: Providing emergency accommodation for asylum seekers in Ireland costs nearly three times more than Direct Provision centres.

2. #OPIOID CRISIS: A US judge has ordered healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in fostering the state’s opioid addiction crisis.

3. #SCOIL AN GHLEANNA: A small south Kerry primary school has made history by becoming the first to transfer from Catholic to multi-denominational patronage, RTÉ reports.

4. #BACK TO SCHOOL: St Vincent de Paul has reported a 4% increase in the number of families looking for help with back-to-school costs this summer.

5. #AMAZON FIRES: Brazil has rejected an €18 million aid offer from G7 countries to fight ongoing wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, as more fires break out.

6. #DISTILLERIES: The Irish Whiskey Association has lodged several complaints with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland about what it claims is the mislabelling of whiskey products, the Irish Times reports.

7. #MUCKAMORE ABUSE: An investigation has so far identified 1,500 crimes committed against patients with learning difficulties in one healthcare ward, the Irish News reports exclusively.

8. #LIBEL LAWS: Catherine Murphy has said that she isn’t surprised that John Delaney used defamation actions against the Irish media, saying that individuals should not be able to use defamation laws to try to “hold media outlets to ransom”.

