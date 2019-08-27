This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

It’s back-to-school week, so a few educational stories are making the headlines today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 7:48 AM
EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #UNSUSTAINABLE: Providing emergency accommodation for asylum seekers in Ireland costs nearly three times more than Direct Provision centres.

2. #OPIOID CRISIS: A US judge has ordered healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson to pay $572 million for its role in fostering the state’s opioid addiction crisis.

3. #SCOIL AN GHLEANNA: A small south Kerry primary school has made history by becoming the first to transfer from Catholic to multi-denominational patronage, RTÉ reports.

4. #BACK TO SCHOOL: St Vincent de Paul has reported a 4% increase in the number of families looking for help with back-to-school costs this summer.

5. #AMAZON FIRES: Brazil has rejected an €18 million aid offer from G7 countries to fight ongoing wildfires in the Amazon rainforest, as more fires break out.

6. #DISTILLERIES: The Irish Whiskey Association has lodged several complaints with the Food Safety Authority of Ireland about what it claims is the mislabelling of whiskey products, the Irish Times reports.

7. #MUCKAMORE ABUSE: An investigation has so far identified 1,500 crimes committed against patients with learning difficulties in one healthcare ward, the Irish News reports exclusively.

8. #LIBEL LAWS: Catherine Murphy has said that she isn’t surprised that John Delaney used defamation actions against the Irish media, saying that individuals should not be able to use defamation laws to try to “hold media outlets to ransom”.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

