The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #VACCINE ROLLOUT: From today, people aged 59 can register for the vaccine as the Covid-19 vaccine rollout continues to people aged in their 50s.

2. #AGE-BASED ROLLOUT: The Irish Times is reporting that a decision has been made to continue with the vaccine programme based on age, after it was possible thatpeople in their 40s could be vaccinated “in parallel” to people in their 50s.

3. #RESTRICTIONS: Meanwhile, all construction work can recommence in Ireland from today as further Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

4. #A GLOBAL PANDEMIC: India’s coronavirus caseload has topped 20 million today, as it struggled to contain a huge outbreak and in contrast to reopenings in Europe.

5. #TRAGEDY: An elevated metro line has collapsed in Mexico City, leaving at least 20 people dead and dozens injured as a passing train came crashing down.

6. #SPLIT: Bill and Melinda Gates announced that they are divorcing.

7. #FUTURE WORK: What will work be like for people whose jobs never stopped during the pandemic? We took a look as part of The Good Information Project.

8. #THE CRUCIBLE: Mark Selby has claimed his fourth world title after beating Dublin-based Shaun Murphy 18-15 last night, in a series of nail-biting frames.