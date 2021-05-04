All construction work can recommence today as more Covid-19 restrictions ease

ALL CONSTRUCTION WORK can recommence in Ireland from today as further Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.

All residential construction projects and childcare facility projects were permitted to recommence on 12 April.

However, all remaining construction work is permitted to begin again as of today.

Workers who work outdoors, such as window cleaners and maintenance workers, are also permitted to return to work today.

Last Thursday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin announced a wide-ranging ease of restrictions, striking a much more hopeful tone than previous Covid-19 announcements.

The new measures include recommencing inter-county travel, increased numbers at funerals and weddings, and hairdressers and barbers reopening their doors.

The first key date will be 10 May, when inter-county travel will be permitted again.

On the same date, hairdressers, barbers and salons will be permitted to re-open again by appointment.

Click and collect shopping may also resume from 10 May. Three households will also be able to meet outside from the same date.

Up to 50 people will be permitted to attend religious services, which include weddings and funerals as well as masses from 10 May, also. Indoor wedding parties, however, will be capped at six guests and 15 guests for outdoor parties. Galleries and museums can re-open, as can libraries.

Three vaccinated households will also be permitted to meet indoors. As well as that, one vaccinated household will be advised they can meet a non-vaccinated household indoors.

The next big re-opening date will be 17 May, when non-essential retail stores will be permitted to re-open again.

From 2 June, hotels and B&Bs will be permitted to open again.

Pubs and restaurants will be permitted to re-open for outdoor dining and drinking on 7 June. The €9 substantial meal requirement has been scrapped. The re-opening of indoor hospitality venues is not expected until July at the earliest.

The re-opening of gyms and swimming pools is also expected from 7 June. The number of guests attending wedding receptions can increase to 25 on that date. And indoor visits in private homes from another household can also begin again.

The new roadmap came with a caveat that all future measures indicated are dependent on the spread of Covid-19 in the community and any large spikes in cases could see amendments to the dates planned.