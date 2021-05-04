#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 4 May 2021
Vaccine registration opens to people aged 50-59 on phased basis from today

59-year-olds can now register online for their vaccine.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 4 May 2021, 7:55 AM
People receiving a Covid-19 jab in the Aviva Stadium vaccination centre last month.
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

THE COVID-19 VACCINE registration portal is open to people aged between 50 and 59 on a phased basis from today. 

People aged 59 can now register online or over the phone for their Covid-19 vaccine.

The portal will open up to a new age each day until 13 May. People aged 58 can register from tomorrow.

That means the portal is currently open to those aged between 59 and 69 who haven’t already registered. 

To register online, people need:

hse register Timeline for when the online booking portal will open to different ages. Source: HSE via Twitter

Latest hospital figures from 8pm last night show there are 135 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country.

This is an increase from 129 patients at 8am that morning.

There are 15 patients in Tallaght Hospital, 14 in the Mater Hospital and 11 each in Naas General Hospital and St James’s Hospital. 

40 Covid-19 patients are in intensive care. 

US media reported last night that the United States is expected to authorise the Pfize/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children age 12 and up by early next week.

Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine for children and teenagers between ages 12 and 15, according to CNN, citing a government official.

“The FDA will have to amend the emergency use authorization for the vaccine, but the process should be straightforward,” CNN reported.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to grant that approval by early next week. After the FDA decision, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will meet to recommend how the vaccine should be used.

