The 9 at 9: Wednesday

GOOD MORNING, LADS.

There’s a bit of mid-week calm before the storm feel about today – here’s what’s happening:

1. Covid: Where do we stand?

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has ruled out closing schools early, as the Government met with NPHET last night, and ahead of a NPHET meeting tomorrow about Ireland’s pre-Christmas restrictions.

So what does the data tell us about how Ireland is faring in its fight against Covid-19? By European standards, Ireland has been performing well in terms of its booster programme rollout and as of 8 December had the fourth highest booster rate.

2. OJ Simpson is free

OJ Simpson, the professional American football player-turned-movie-star whose double murder trial gripped and divided the United States, is a free man after finishing his parole, police said.

Simpson, who is now 74, was released from jail in Nevada in 2017, where he had served nine years for armed robbery in a case revolving around sports memorabilia. He had been due to finish parole in February.

3. The Hooded Men case

A UK Supreme Court ruling is due on whether the PSNI is sufficiently independent to investigate two events during the Troubles 50 years ago: the killing of a Catholic woman in 1972 and the treatment of the ‘Hooded Men’, 12 men who were detained and subjected to extreme interrogation methods in 1971.

4. The Lotto

The operators of the National Lottery are seeking regulatory approval for a “must be won” draw following controversy over the length of time the jackpot prize has not been won.

Representatives for the National Lottery will appear before the Oireachtas finance committee this morning to face questions regarding the unclaimed jackpot prize, which has not been won since early June.

If you want to hear more about why this is, listen to our latest episode of The Explainer.

5. Irish Water

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has said that the vulnerability of Ireland’s drinking water supplies must be urgently addressed by Irish Water – adding that it will take “decades” for the water utility to remove all lead pipework.

6. Airport support

Several Irish airports are to receive €108 million in funding under three schemes to help them stay financially stable through and beyond the pandemic

The funding from direct exchequer supports will be provided for airports in Dublin, Cork, Shannon, Ireland West (Knock), Kerry and Donegal, it was announced today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

7. WHO concern about Omicron

The World Health Organization warned Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate and urged countries to act as drugmaker Pfizer said its coronavirus pill was effective against the variant.

8. Boris leadership challenge

A leadership challenge against Boris Johnson has “got to be on the cards” in the new year, a senior Tory has warned, after he suffered the largest rebellion of his time as British Prime Minister last night.

Nearly 100 of his Tory MPs defied the whip to vote against the introduction of mandatory Covid passes to access nightclubs and large venues – but the measures will still go ahead due to support from Labour.

9. A shared island

Comedian and broadcaster Patrick Kielty made this speech at a Shared Island initiative this week, and it’s worth a read of the whole thing, but here’s a key part:

It’s way easier to sing a rebel song about a United Ireland than decide not to sing it in order to maybe have one.

“And yet we have to be honest with each other about who we are, how we feel, and why we feel it. And it’s not just trauma that gets passed down, this isn’t just a Northern thing.

“Across this entire island, not talking and not engaging means that other things get passed down too – one-sided history, stereotypes, and maybe the worst of all, apathy.”