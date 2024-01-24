GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

Anti-Europe

1. In our lead story today, Muiris O’Cearbhaill reports that anti-European, populist parties are predicted to top the polls in at least nine EU member states in the upcoming European elections in June, according to a report by two political scientists.

This prediction, based on new data from the European Council on Foreign Relations think tank, is largely down to an expected “surge” in support for far-right or right-leaning political parties aligned with Eurosceptic parliamentary groups across the continent.

Storm Jocelyn

2. In the aftermath of Storm Jocelyn, 29,000 properties are still without power.

A series of increasingly serious weather warnings were issued for multiple counties ahead of a night of strong gusts and rainy weather.

Republican primaries

3. Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican primary, making it look increasingly likely that he and President Joe Biden will face each other in a rematch later this year.

The last standing alternative Republican option, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, had put significant time and financial resources into campaigning for a win in New Hampshire but still finished second.

Refugees

4. Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys will today take committee stage of the legislation to reduce payments for Ukrainians to €38.80 per week.

Once the legislation passes today, it is expected the reduced payment will come into effect in early February.

Underage drinking

5. The majority of school children are obtaining alcohol from their parents and other adults a new study has revealed.

The North Dublin Regional Drugs and Alcohol Task Force’s alcohol research study has also found that most 14-16 year olds are drinking outdoors, in fields, parks and in the street.

Gaza hospitals

6. The World Health Organisation has said it completed another “high-risk operation”, re-supplying fuel to Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza, where Israeli bombardments have raged on.

After delays at the checkpoint, the 19,000 liters of fuel were delivered to the hospital, where witnesses say desperation was apparent.

Arbour Hill

7. Arbour Hill prison in Dublin has been told to rebuild a wall attached to a 1916 memorial after a portion of it was torn down to allow pedestrian access to a building site.

Plans to build a small prefab for the unit at the north city centre prison commenced last month to house additional prisoners who were attending court.

Irish film

8. Irish film is stronger than ever – and only getting better, says the producer of the forthcoming Irish film Small Things Like These, which stars newly-announced Oscar nominee Cillian Murphy.

No Barbie Without Ken

9. Ryan Gosling has spoken about his disappointment that Barbie director Greta Gerwig and star Margot Robbie were snubbed in two major categories during the Oscars nominations.