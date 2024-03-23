HERE’S EVERYTHING YOU need to know as the weekend gets underway.

1. Moscow attack

Over 60 people were killed and 100 were wounded in a terror attack on a concert hall in Moscow last night that also sparked an inferno, Russian officials said.

The Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Attackers dressed in camouflage uniforms entered the building yesterday, opened fire and threw a grenade or incendiary bomb, according to a journalist for the RIA Novosti news agency at the scene.

2. Kate Middleton

Katle Middleton has announced she is receiving treatment for cancer.

The announcement was made by the Princess of Wales in a television address at 6pm this evening. In her statement, Middleton thanked the public for the messages she recieved while she was recovering from surgery.

3. Asylum seekers

An immigration expert has raised concerns about “extraordinary interference” in the asylum process after a number of men were brought before the courts and jailed for having no travel documents in recent weeks.

Migrant rights groups and a solicitor have warned that government is trying to instill fear in asylum seekers from seeking refuge in Ireland.

They pointed to several recent cases of asylum seekers without documents being charged rather than being allowed to enter the IP system as part of operations by the Garda National Immigration Bureau.

4. Cobh

The on-the-run chief suspect in the murder of a Cobh man last week has been arrested following an operation by the Cork Armed Support Unit (ASU).

The Journal has learned that the man was arrested in Cappoquin, Co Waterford in a Bed and Breakfast in a raid tonight by armed gardaí.

The suspect had been on the run for the last seven days since the murder of Ian Baitson, (33) in the harbour town. Armed raids and searches had taken place across southern counties for the man over the last week.

5. Gaza war

Israel has said it remains steadfast in its plans to assault Rafah, in Southern Gaza, where the state believes the last stronghold of Hamas remains as over one million Palestinians are currently seeking refuge in the city.

Despite Israel’s closest ally, the United States (US), firmly denouncing the plans, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war cabinet are stilling planning to continue with the plans.

The US backed a call for a ceasefire in a text which was tabled and later vetoed by Russia and China yesterday at the United Nations Security Council meeting in New York. The motion, calling for an “immediate” ceasefire in Gaza, was the first time such a text was supported by the US.

6. Fine Gael leader

Nominations for the new leader of Fine Gael will close this Sunday at 1pm, earlier than expected, with Minister Simon Harris almost certain to be the only candidate.

This means Harris will be selected as the new leader of the party on Sunday, following Leo Varadkar’s shock resignation earlier this week.

7. Sentence increased

A man convicted of terrorism offences in the North in connection with the attempted murder of a police officer has had his sentence increased by the Court of Appeal.

Gavin Coyle (46) from Omagh was originally sentenced to six years in prison for IRA membership and providing a car to be used by terrorists. The Court of Appeal has found this to be “unduly lenient” and has increased it to eight years.

The car was used in an operation to plant a bomb under the car of a serving police officer in May 2008. The Tyrone brigade of the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the attack.

8. Varadkar in Brussels

Leo Varadkar’s took part in his last European Council meeting as Taoiseach on Thursday.

“Hello Irish media, how are you all this morning?,” he asked as he stopped to speak to reporters on the way in.

Just over 24 hours earlier, he had walked down the steps of Government Buildings and made the unexpected announcement that he would be resigning as leader of Fine Gael and as Taoiseach after seven years in office.

9. Weather

It’s set to be a breezy, blustery day today, especially at first, according to Met Éireann.

“There will be widespread showers, some heavy and of hail, with sleet possible over hills and mountains for a time, and the chance of isolated thunderstorms too,” the forecaster said.

“Showers will persist in northern parts but it’ll become drier elsewhere this afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells then.

Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees, but feeling colder in fresh to strong and gusty northwest winds, reaching near gale force for a time in some western and northern coastal parts.