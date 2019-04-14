The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHN DELANEY: The Sunday Times reports a number of extravagant purchases made by FAI Executive Vice President John Delaney on the association’s credit card, and said that the FAI refused to comment on a separate €60,000 payment by the FAI to a third party which was labelled as “professional fees”.

2. #METROLINK: The National Transport Authority has defended its decision to build a new MetroLink station at the Mater Hospital in Dublin despite a €12 million spend on a ‘station box’ structure 500 metres away for the shelved Metro North.

3. #SOCIAL HOUSING: Local authorities have suspended more than 350 applicants for social housing from their waiting lists for refusing more than one offer of a home in the past three years.

4. #FLOODS: A Status Orange rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Waterford; a Status Yellow warning for 10 other counties is valid until 6pm tomorrow.

5. #IRREGULAR: The National Children’s Hospital’s tender documents were destroyed three months after the contract was awarded, reports the Sunday Business Post, despite a policy to keep such documents for up to seven years in case of a legal challenge.

6. #IS: The Telegraph reports today that Shamima Begum served in the Islamic State’s “morality police” and tried to recruit other young women to join the jihadist group.

7. #WEALTH IS HEALTH: Patients with private health insurance are able to access new cancer drugs that aren’t available to public patients, creating a two-tier divide for the first time, reports The Sunday Business Post.

8. #BULKING UP: Fitness chain Ben Dunne Gyms is eyeing up smaller locations as it moves one of its most central Dublin branches to the basement of a nearby cinema.

9. #WIKILEAKS: Julian Assange’s father called on Australia to bring his son home, saying he was shocked to see his son’s condition after his arrest in London last week.