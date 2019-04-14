This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Sit back, relax and read the best of this morning’s biggest news stories.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 9:08 AM
1 hour ago 4,506 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4591136
Image: Shutterstock/George Dolgikh
Image: Shutterstock/George Dolgikh

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #JOHN DELANEY: The Sunday Times reports a number of extravagant purchases made by FAI Executive Vice President John Delaney on the association’s credit card, and said that the FAI refused to comment on a separate €60,000 payment by the FAI to a third party which was labelled as “professional fees”.

2. #METROLINK: The National Transport Authority has defended its decision to build a new MetroLink station at the Mater Hospital in Dublin despite a €12 million spend on a ‘station box’ structure 500 metres away for the shelved Metro North.

3. #SOCIAL HOUSING: Local authorities have suspended more than 350 applicants for social housing from their waiting lists for refusing more than one offer of a home in the past three years.

4. #FLOODS: A Status Orange rainfall warning has been issued for Cork and Waterford; a Status Yellow warning for 10 other counties is valid until 6pm tomorrow. 

5. #IRREGULAR: The National Children’s Hospital’s tender documents were destroyed three months after the contract was awarded, reports the Sunday Business Post, despite a policy to keep such documents for up to seven years in case of a legal challenge.

6. #IS: The Telegraph reports today that Shamima Begum served in the Islamic State’s “morality police” and tried to recruit other young women to join the jihadist group.

7. #WEALTH IS HEALTH: Patients with private health insurance are able to access new cancer drugs that aren’t available to public patients, creating a two-tier divide for the first time, reports The Sunday Business Post. 

8. #BULKING UP: Fitness chain Ben Dunne Gyms is eyeing up smaller locations as it moves one of its most central Dublin branches to the basement of a nearby cinema.

9. #WIKILEAKS: Julian Assange’s father called on Australia to bring his son home, saying he was shocked to see his son’s condition after his arrest in London last week.

