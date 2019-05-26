The 9 at 9: Sunday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIVORCE REFERENDUM: Ireland has voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing references to divorce in the Constitution.

2. #EU ELECTIONS: Voters in 21 countries will cast their ballots today as the final day of European parliamentary elections gets underway.

3. #LOCALS: As local election counting recommences this morning we’re compiling a comprehensive list of the 949 councillors who have been declared elected.

4. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wanted to almost double the rate of payment for asylum seekers in direct provision.

5. #MISSILES: US President Donald Trump has played down his own administration’s concerns over recent North Korean missile tests.

6. #CO-LIVING: The company behind a controversial new co-living development in Dublin has responded to criticism that this type of accommodation was not helpful to the housing crisis.

7. #NEW PM: Former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has become the latest Tory MP to enter the race to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.

8. #PROPERTY PRICES: The total value of residential dwellings in Ireland has increased to €510 billion.

9. #FORECAST: Today looks set to dull and damp at first but sunny spells will develop this afternoon.