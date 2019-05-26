This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 May, 2019
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 26 May 2019, 8:50 AM
1 hour ago 3,946 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K
Image: Shutterstock/Saowanee K

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DIVORCE REFERENDUM: Ireland has voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing references to divorce in the Constitution. 

2. #EU ELECTIONS: Voters in 21 countries will cast their ballots today as the final day of European parliamentary elections gets underway. 

3. #LOCALS: As local election counting recommences this morning we’re compiling a comprehensive list of the 949 councillors who have been declared elected.

4. #ASYLUM SEEKERS: The Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection wanted to almost double the rate of payment for asylum seekers in direct provision.

5. #MISSILES: US President Donald Trump has played down his own administration’s concerns over recent North Korean missile tests. 

6. #CO-LIVING: The company behind a controversial new co-living development in Dublin has responded to criticism that this type of accommodation was not helpful to the housing crisis.

7. #NEW PM: Former House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom has become the latest Tory MP to enter the race to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister.

8. #PROPERTY PRICES: The total value of residential dwellings in Ireland has increased to €510 billion.

9. #FORECAST: Today looks set to dull and damp at first but sunny spells will develop this afternoon. 

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

