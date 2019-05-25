This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tory leadership contest in full swing as Health Secretary Hancock enters race

Hancock joins front runner Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart and Esther McVey.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 25 May 2019, 2:56 PM
58 minutes ago 1,584 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4651998
Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Image: Dominic Lipinski
Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Health Secretary Matt Hancock
Image: Dominic Lipinski

UK HEALTH SECRETARY Matt Hancock has entered the race to replace Theresa May as Prime Minister. 

The 40-year-old MP announced he was joining an already crowded field of Tory politicians hoping to succeed May, who announced she would stand down as Conservative Party leader on 7 June. 

Hancock joins front runner Boris Johnson, Jeremy Hunt, Rory Stewart and Esther McVey, all of whom have declared their entry into the race. 

“I’m running for the next prime minister because I profoundly believe we need a leader for the future and not just for now,” Hancock told Sky News this morning. 

“We need to deliver Brexit, and I will deliver Brexit, and we need to move this country forward, taking all the opportunities that Brexit brings.”

Leaving the European Union without an agreement is “not an active policy choice that is available to the next prime minister,”  Hancock said. 

The Health Secretary is viewed as one of the dark horses who might make it through a crowded field that is expected to include more than a dozen names.

Work and Pensions Secretary Amber Rudd has ruled herself out of the leadership contest while prominent Brexiteer MP Michael Gove, who ran for leader in 2016, has refused to be drawn on whether or not he will enter the race. 

The contest is being held against the backdrop of European Parliament elections that the new Brexit Party of the anti-EU populist Nigel Farage is expected to win with about a third of the vote.

Polls show the Conservatives getting punished for their bickering over Brexit and finishing as low as fifth – their worst result in a national election.

The contenders are also mindful of a party revolt over May’s fateful decision to court the pro-EU opposition with the promise of a second Brexit referendum.

The concession was designed to help ram her withdrawal agreement through parliament on the fourth attempt.

But it won her no converts and sparked a party coup attempt that forced May to walk away before she was pushed out.

Parliamentary party members will begin whittling down the field of Tory party contenders to a final two on 10 June. 

The finalists will go up for a vote in a ballot held across Britain by around 100,000 party members with three months’ standing in July.

