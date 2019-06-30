This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Donald Trump makes history in North Korea, a Garda appeal and another EU summit – here’s all that’s happening today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 9:08 AM
It's Sunday, you're probably hungover. Treat yourself in any way you can.
Image: Shutterstock/Alena Haurylik
It's Sunday, you're probably hungover. Treat yourself in any way you can.
It's Sunday, you're probably hungover. Treat yourself in any way you can.
Image: Shutterstock/Alena Haurylik

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HISTORIC MOMENT: Donald Trump has stepped onto North Korean soil to shake hands with Kim Jong Un. He’s become the first sitting US president to do so. 

2. #BANDON: Gardaí are appealing for information after a two-year-old boy was struck in a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Co Cork yesterday evening.

3. #AFRICA DAY: Members of the public, charities and representative groups wrote to the Department of Justice about their confusion and disappointment at the unexpected cancellation of Africa Day’s flagship event at Farmleigh House.

4. #COMPLEX: The lack of progress in merging the Universal Social Charge with the Pay Related Social Insurance is just another “broken promise” by Fine Gael, according to Sinn Féin.

5. #JILL AMANTE: The family of a 14-year-old girl who died yesterday after getting into difficulty while swimming off the coast of Louth have told the Sunday World that their daughter was a “happy, special child”.

6. #MET POLICE: A woman who was eight months pregnant has died after being stabbed in London last night – the baby remains in a critical condition in hospital. 

7. #BULLYING: Waterford TD John Deasy has held interviews with the Irish Mail on Sunday and the Sunday Independent in which he said that bullying is “commonplace” in Fine Gael.

8. #CROSSED WIRES: The Sunday Business Post reports that Eir has accused the government of inflating figures in the National Broadband Plan row. 

9. #OFF EU GO: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for European Affairs Helen McEntee will travel to Brussels for a special meeting of the European Council today, where discussions will continue about who should replace Jean Claude Juncker.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

