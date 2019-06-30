This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Sunday 30 June, 2019
Appeal after 2-year-old boy struck in Cork hit-and-run

The toddler’s injuries are not life threatening.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 30 Jun 2019, 7:50 AM
32 minutes ago 2,161 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4703615
A section of Oliver Plunkett Street, where the collision occurred.
Image: Google Streetview
A section of Oliver Plunkett Street, where the collision occurred.
A section of Oliver Plunkett Street, where the collision occurred.
Image: Google Streetview

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information after a toddler was struck in a hit-and-run collision that occurred in Bandon, Co Cork yesterday evening.

At approximately 6pm, a two-year-old boy was struck by a passing motorist on Oliver Plunkett Street.

The vehicle failed to stop and drove in the direction of Bandon Fire Station. The boy was taken to Cork University Hospital and his injuries are not life threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, or anyone who was in the area or travelling on Oliver Plunkett Street at the time of the collision or prior to it, that can assist with any information.

They particularly are appealing to motorists with dash-cam footage of the incident to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station 023 885 2200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

