#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 2°C Sunday 17 January 2021
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Sunday

A political poll, nurses, and the mother and baby homes: Here’s what’s in the news this morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 17 Jan 2021, 9:00 AM
30 minutes ago 1,879 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5327467
Image: Shutterstock/Julija Sh
Image: Shutterstock/Julija Sh

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1.#COVID SURGE: Qualified nurses and midwives who are in teaching or supervising roles are to be redeployed to help the healthcare sector battle the Covid-19 surge.

2. #SUNDAY POLITICS POLL: The Mail on Sunday/ Ireland Thinks opinion poll has put Sinn Féin as the most popular party for the first time.

3. #MOTHER AND BABY HOMES: Could criminal investigations into Ireland’s mother and baby homes happen? Here’s a look at the possibilities.

4. #COVID VARIANT: Last night, Dr Tony Holohan said the spread of the variant from the UK is “likely making our challenge more difficult”, while Dr Cillian De Gascun said that it is “inevitable” that the UK variant will become the dominant variant in Ireland.

5. #BREXIT: A look at two weeks of Brexit: Empty shelves in Northern Ireland, trucks queuing to travel between Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland, and British companies such as DPD and Lloyds stopping their services to Ireland.

6. #THE BELLS: RTÉ said it has no plans to cease broadcasting the Angelus, and said it aims to strike a balance in considering the “diversity of views” on the matter.

7. #FAST TRACK: Joe Biden’s top aide said that the incoming president would sign about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

8. #STATUES: After controversies with colonial statues last year, a British minister has said in the Telegraph that such monuments “are almost always best explained and contextualised, not taken and hidden away”.

9. #PARLER: The Guardian reports that at least nine Tory MPs joined Parler – a social media app favoured by the far right – in an apparent show of support for free speech following Donald Trump’s clashes with Twitter over remarks he made following the death of George Floyd.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie