Poll: What do you make of The Diplomat so far?

KERI RUSSELL AND Rufus Sewell have returned for a new series of The Diplomat on Netflix.

As we explained in our Best of the Box Top 5 picks article about the show:

Keri Russell is back to play US ambassador Kate Wyler in season four of The Diplomat, with Rufus Sewell as her husband Hal Wyler. In the last series, Kate brokered a fragile peace between the US and UK, and she and Hal are just about hanging on to their marriage (a theme throughout the series). Meanwhile, there’s continued drama involving President Grace Penn (Allison Janney) and Hal, while a conspiracy to steal Russia’s most powerful weapon pushes the US towards war.

But are you watching The Diplomat, and if so what do you think?

