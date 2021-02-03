The Explainer: Delivery woes, efficacy questions, and Brexit - what's going on with AstraZeneca?

THE OXFORD/ASTRAZENECA VACCINE has been at the centre of numerous major news stories in recent months.

News broke today that the HSE said the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are ‘preferential’ for the over 70s compared to the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The vaccine was recommended for adults of all ages by the European Medicines Agency last week, but several countries had already flagged that they would not be advising it be administered to older people.

Last Friday we saw another issue pop up – where it appeared Europe wanted to trigger Article 16 in order to protect vaccine stocks. This move came amid a deepening row over the allocation of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine after the company announced delays to its EU operations.

To take you through all of the above, and explain what’s been going on with AstraZeneca, this week we have reporters Michelle Hennessy and Ian Curran on The Explainer.

Background reading:

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Sinéad O’Carroll, producers Aoife Barry and Nicky Ryan. Guests were reporters Michelle Hennessy and Ian Curran.