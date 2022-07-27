Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 27 July 2022
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

By Emer Moreau Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 5:00 PM
By Emer Moreau Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 5:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #EMISSIONS: The Cabinet’s last scheduled meeting of the summer failed to see a decision made on target emission reductions for various sectors, which have become a serious point of conflict within the government.

2. #CONSENT: Justice Minister Helen McEntee has received Cabinet approval for a bill to strengthen laws around consent in rape cases.

3. #MONKEYPOX: The WHO has been asked to rename the virus to prevent stigma around infection preventing people at risk from coming forward for treatment.

4. #WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian troops have struck a strategic bridge essential for Moscow to supply its forces occupying the country’s south as Russia pounded several areas with rocket and artillery strikes.

5. #ABORTION: The UN Human Rights Committee has criticised barriers to abortion access in Ireland in its most recent report.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

