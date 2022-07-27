Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Advertisement

UN rights watchdog warns Ireland over abortion wait period and women travelling abroad for care

The Committee has called for the Government to remove barriers for women seeking access to abortion services.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 3:42 PM
46 minutes ago 980 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5827208
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock/Andrei_R
Stock image
Stock image
Image: Shutterstock/Andrei_R

CONCERNS ABOUT IRELAND’S abortion legislation have been raised by the UN Human Rights Committee, with issues like waiting periods and barriers to access among them.

In its most recent report, the Committee welcomed that the 8th Amendment was repealed in 2018, which provided the basis for abortion to be legalised in Ireland.

However, the Committee has criticised the abortion laws themselves, particularly around the three-day waiting period and the lack of availability of abortion services in some parts of Ireland, particularly for women in rural communities and vulnerable situations.

“The Committee is concerned by provisions that subject women to a mandatory 3-day waiting period prior to termination of pregnancy, as well as by the challenges faced by women and girls to access safe and legal abortion due to alleged low percentage of general practitioners providing abortion services, disproportionately affecting women and girls in vulnerable situations and rural communities,” reads the report.

The report calls on the Government to “review” these provisions to ensure that there are no barriers for women seeking abortions.

The Committee also raised concerns about the number of women and girls who are reportedly travelling abroad to seek abortion care, either after being denied one in Ireland or being unable to access the procedure.

It added that it “regrets” the Government bringing forward criminal liability for anyone who seeks an abortion outside of the current laws. 

Additionally, concerns were raised by restrictions around requiring two medical professionals to determine cases of foetal abnormalities, saying that these barriers should be removed.

The report also touches on the implementation of “safe access zones” around healthcare facilities, with a bill to implement these zones being approved by Cabinet today.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that he was committed to seeing the bill drafted “as quickly as possible so it can be introduced to the Oireachtas”.

“I would love to see this pass through all stages into law and become operational in this calendar year.

“It’s a very positive move. I will be looking to engage with the Oireachtas health committee on pre-legislative scrutiny. We need to look at the time commitments the health committee can give this,” the minister added. 

The Committee report comes as the Department of Health undertakes a review of the current abortion legislation, which began last December.

Emergency powers

The Human Rights Committee also examined Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly around the emergency powers that were used to enforce public health measures to slow the spread of the virus.

The Committee said that it was concerned by reports that freedom of movement and freedom of peaceful assembly were “significantly and disproportionately reduced during the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Due to this, it recommended that the Government undertake a “comprehensive review” of Ireland’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, including a human rights impact assessment to assess the impact of restrictions on people, particularly regarding minority groups.

It also raised concerns about private security providers being used in evictions, adding that the Government should ensure that all private security officials are “subordinate” to Gardaí and that they receive human rights training.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie