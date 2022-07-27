Proposed changes to laws surrounding consent in rape cases to be brought to Cabinet today

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee is to seek Cabinet approval for a bill to strengthen laws around consent in rape cases.

Proposals from McEntee would see the laws around consent, knowledge and belief in rape cases strengthened and would change the current situation where an accused person can be found not guilty of rape if they believed that they had received consent.

Currently, Irish rape law states that a man commits rape when “he has unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman who at the time of the intercourse does not consent to it” or if “he is reckless as to whether she does or does not consent to it”.

McEntee is currently seeking approval to publish a general scheme of the bill and then begin drafting the proposed legislation.

Under the new proposals, the accused’s defence that a person was consenting must be ‘objectively reasonable’.

This would mean that juries would examine the steps an accused took to check whether or not consent was received, alongside the accused decision making capacity.

This would remove self-intoxication as a defence to a rape charge, where an accused says that they didn’t have the capacity to understand if they had received consent.

This was originally recommended by the Law Reform Commission after the Attorney General sought an examination of existing rape laws.

The bill would also include provision allowing for anonymity in trials for victims of all sexual offences, rather than just in rape trials.

Anonymity for accused will be kept in case they are found not guilty, but a convicted person may be identified unless it may lead to the identification of the victim.

Members of the public will continue to be excluded from courtrooms in sexual abuse trials, however this will not change the law around reporting on sexual abuse court cases.

The law will also be changed to ensure social media is covered, to ensure that victim’s anonymity is protected.

The proposals from McEntee come weeks after she launched the ‘Zero Tolerance’ strategy for combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.