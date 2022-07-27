Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 27 July 2022
Advertisement

Proposed changes to laws surrounding consent in rape cases to be brought to Cabinet today

McEntee is currently seeking approval to publish a general scheme of the bill and then begin drafting the proposed legislation.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 27 Jul 2022, 6:15 AM
1 hour ago 1,705 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5826398
Justice Minister Helen McEntee
Image: Sam Boal
Justice Minister Helen McEntee
Justice Minister Helen McEntee
Image: Sam Boal

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee is to seek Cabinet approval for a bill to strengthen laws around consent in rape cases.

Proposals from McEntee would see the laws around consent, knowledge and belief in rape cases strengthened and would change the current situation where an accused person can be found not guilty of rape if they believed that they had received consent.

Currently, Irish rape law states that a man commits rape when “he has unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman who at the time of the intercourse does not consent to it” or if “he is reckless as to whether she does or does not consent to it”.

McEntee is currently seeking approval to publish a general scheme of the bill and then begin drafting the proposed legislation.

Under the new proposals, the accused’s defence that a person was consenting must be ‘objectively reasonable’.

This would mean that juries would examine the steps an accused took to check whether or not consent was received, alongside the accused decision making capacity.

This would remove self-intoxication as a defence to a rape charge, where an accused says that they didn’t have the capacity to understand if they had received consent.

This was originally recommended by the Law Reform Commission after the Attorney General sought an examination of existing rape laws.

The bill would also include provision allowing for anonymity in trials for victims of all sexual offences, rather than just in rape trials.

Anonymity for accused will be kept in case they are found not guilty, but a convicted person may be identified unless it may lead to the identification of the victim.

Members of the public will continue to be excluded from courtrooms in sexual abuse trials, however this will not change the law around reporting on sexual abuse court cases.

The law will also be changed to ensure social media is covered, to ensure that victim’s anonymity is protected.

The proposals from McEntee come weeks after she launched the ‘Zero Tolerance’ strategy for combating domestic, sexual and gender-based violence.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie