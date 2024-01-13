Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mary Lou McDonald in London today Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Thousands took to the streets in Dublin today in support of Palestine as part of a global ‘day of action’ calling for an end to Israel’s campaign in Gaza.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a firearms incident in Limerick City in which a man in his thirties was seriously injured.

A 17-year old youth has been charged with the murder of gunman Tristan Sherry, who was killed following a shooting at a Dublinrestaurant in which another man was fatally injured on Christmas Eve.

The Ombusman for Children has written to the Minister for Justice asking that his office be removed from the new strategy combating domestic and gender based violence because funding it was promised to fulfil the role has not been delivered.

Mary Lou McDonald spoke at a protest rally in London today in support of Palestine. The Sinn Féin leader referred to Ireland's "own long journey of conflict" as she appealed for peace.

INTERNATIONAL

Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party presidential elect Lai Ching-te AP Photo / Ng Han Guan AP Photo / Ng Han Guan / Ng Han Guan

#MIDDLE EAST: The United States carried out a fresh strike today on a Houthi rebel target in Yemen after the Iran-backed militants warned of further attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

#UKRAINE: Russia launched dozens of attacks over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said today, as Kyiv pushes for more air defence.

#TAIWAN: Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te has emerged victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election.

#RISING DEATH TOLL: Health officials in Gaza today said that Israeli strikes overnight killed at least 60 people in the besieged territory, which was also grappling with a telecommunications blackout on the war’s 99th day.

PARTING SHOT

An act during the opening of RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2024 at ExCeL London Ian West / PA Ian West / PA / PA

More than 100 drag queens took part in RuPaul’s DragCon in London today in what is billed as the “world’s largest celebration of drag culture”.

Drag Race began in the US in 2009, with stars from spin-off international versions including Canada, Spain, Italy, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Sweden, Philippines, and Down Under also attending the event at ExCeL London.

British drag queens including previous winners Krystal Versace, Lawrence Chaney and Danny Beard will be in attendance across the weekend.

With reporting from Press Association.