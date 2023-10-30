Advertisement

Here's what happened today: Monday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

watchcab Department of Justice A watch seized by CAB last year. Department of Justice

WORLD

the-court-watches-body-camera-footage-of-the-jan-6-2021-attack-at-the-united-states-capitol-during-a-hearing-for-a-lawsuit-to-keep-former-president-donald-trump-off-the-state-ballot-in-court-monday Alamy Inside the Colorado courtroom where a hearing is taking place that seeks to remove Donald Trump's name from the state's ballot sheet next election. Alamy

#UNITED STATES: Court arguments began in Colorado in an attempt to block Trump from presidential ballot in the state.

#GAZA: Israeli PM Netanyahu says a ceasefire in Gaza would be ‘surrender to Hamas’ and ruled one out of Israel’s plans in a press conference this evening.

#SPAIN: Ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales received a three-year ban from all football-related activities by FIFA today, for kissing a female Spanish player after the 2023 World Cup final.

PARTING SHOT 

RSVP Lantern Parade JA4_9012 John Allen Kinsale Lantern Parade in Cork last night. John Allen

Images from the Kinsale Halloween Lantern Parade in Cork last night have been shared.

The parade is part a of number of festivities over the Halloween period and happened in partnership with the new Kinsale Youth Theatre project.

Comments closed due to ongoing legal matters.

