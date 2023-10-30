Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UNITED STATES: Court arguments began in Colorado in an attempt to block Trump from presidential ballot in the state.
#GAZA: Israeli PM Netanyahu says a ceasefire in Gaza would be ‘surrender to Hamas’ and ruled one out of Israel’s plans in a press conference this evening.
#SPAIN: Ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales received a three-year ban from all football-related activities by FIFA today, for kissing a female Spanish player after the 2023 World Cup final.
Images from the Kinsale Halloween Lantern Parade in Cork last night have been shared.
The parade is part a of number of festivities over the Halloween period and happened in partnership with the new Kinsale Youth Theatre project.
