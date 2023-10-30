Here's what happened today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Department of Justice A watch seized by CAB last year. Department of Justice

WORLD

Alamy Inside the Colorado courtroom where a hearing is taking place that seeks to remove Donald Trump's name from the state's ballot sheet next election. Alamy

#UNITED STATES: Court arguments began in Colorado in an attempt to block Trump from presidential ballot in the state.

#GAZA: Israeli PM Netanyahu says a ceasefire in Gaza would be ‘surrender to Hamas’ and ruled one out of Israel’s plans in a press conference this evening.

#SPAIN: Ex-Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales received a three-year ban from all football-related activities by FIFA today, for kissing a female Spanish player after the 2023 World Cup final.

PARTING SHOT

John Allen Kinsale Lantern Parade in Cork last night. John Allen

Images from the Kinsale Halloween Lantern Parade in Cork last night have been shared.

The parade is part a of number of festivities over the Halloween period and happened in partnership with the new Kinsale Youth Theatre project.

