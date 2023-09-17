Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
#LAMPEDUSA EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited the Italian island of Lampedusa with PM Gorgia Meloni today.
#RUSSELL BRAND Channel 4 and production company Banijay UK launched separate internal investigations into allegations of serious misconduct against Russell Brand
#BOTULISM Bodeaux’s top prosecutor opened an investigation into the restaurant that left 25 people with botulism after eating there.
#COUPS The military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a mutual defence pact.
Money Diaries - A nurse on €40K living in Dublin and saving to buy a home
This week, our reader is busy juggling night shifts for work and trying to catch sleep and not spend too much.
Read their diary entry here.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site