Fiji beat Australia for the first time in decades at the Rugby World Cup today
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday
Here’s what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Cecilia Fabiano / LaPressececiliafabiano Ursula von der Leyen and Meloni arrive on Lampedusa Cecilia Fabiano / LaPressececiliafabiano / LaPressececiliafabiano

#LAMPEDUSA EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited the Italian island of Lampedusa with PM Gorgia Meloni today.

#RUSSELL BRAND Channel 4 and production company Banijay UK launched separate internal investigations into allegations of serious misconduct against Russell Brand

#BOTULISM Bodeaux’s top prosecutor opened an investigation into the restaurant that left 25 people with botulism after eating there.

#COUPS The military leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger signed a mutual defence pact.

PARTING SHOT

Money Diaries - A nurse on €40K living in Dublin and saving to buy a home 

This week, our reader is busy juggling night shifts for work and trying to catch sleep and not spend too much.

Read their diary entry here.

Author
David MacRedmond
