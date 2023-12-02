Here's what happened today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA Israeli forces moved towards crowded southern Gaza and pulled negotiators out of truce talks as bombardments in the territory continue.
#US An American appeals court ruled that lawsuits against Donald Trump over US Capitol riot can move forward.
#UK British police charged 46 men after Legia Warsaw supporters attacked police outside Villa Park in Birmingham on Thursday.
#PHILIPPINES A powerful earthquake, followed by tough aftershocks, hit the Philippines today – authorities warned that a potentially catastrophic tsunami is on the horizon.
The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste this morning launched the traditional Henry St/Mary St Christmas market, Moore Street market and a makeover of the Temple Bar food market in Dublin.
The Henry St market will feature 51 stalls this year. The market runs 7 days per week, from 10am to 9pm and finishes on Christmas Eve.
Shoppers can expect to see Christmas gifts, decorations, toys, and much, much more when they visit the market this year. Dublin City Council welcomes the return of this much-loved Christmas tradition.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site