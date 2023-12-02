Here's what happened today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lauren Boland / The Journal Today, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar pledged €25 million to climate loss & damage fund in Dubai. Lauren Boland / The Journal / The Journal

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy A damaged road in Khan Younis, South Gaza, today. Alamy

#GAZA Israeli forces moved towards crowded southern Gaza and pulled negotiators out of truce talks as bombardments in the territory continue.

#US An American appeals court ruled that lawsuits against Donald Trump over US Capitol riot can move forward.

Advertisement

#UK British police charged 46 men after Legia Warsaw supporters attacked police outside Villa Park in Birmingham on Thursday.

#PHILIPPINES A powerful earthquake, followed by tough aftershocks, hit the Philippines today – authorities warned that a potentially catastrophic tsunami is on the horizon.

PARTING SHOT

Fennell Photography The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste this morning launched the traditional Henry St/Mary St Christmas markets. Fennell Photography

The Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste this morning launched the traditional Henry St/Mary St Christmas market, Moore Street market and a makeover of the Temple Bar food market in Dublin.

The Henry St market will feature 51 stalls this year. The market runs 7 days per week, from 10am to 9pm and finishes on Christmas Eve.

Shoppers can expect to see Christmas gifts, decorations, toys, and much, much more when they visit the market this year. Dublin City Council welcomes the return of this much-loved Christmas tradition.