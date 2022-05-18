Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Medical scientists at the Mater Hospital in Dublin have told The Journal they felt they had no other option but to take part in a one-day strike over a decades-long pay dispute.
- Ulster Bank customers are being warned that those with unpaid overdrafts will have to repay them in full before the bank exits the market.
- Two Green Party TDs have voted in favour of a Sinn Féin motion which calls for the new National Maternity Hospital to be fully public and located on publicly owned land.
- The HSE has today urged the public to stop using certain e-cigarettes from the Aroma King range of disposable vapes.
- The Salvation Army has secured a High Court injunction requiring persons to vacate and cease trespassing on a Dublin city property it wants to convert into accommodation for Ukrainian refugees.
- Gillian Milne today responded to an apology from the Taoiseach in which he said the state had ‘failed’ the family in providing an appropriate education for her children who live with severe autism.
- Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said that he has “serious concerns” around elements of newly published legislation by the UK Government that offers an effective amnesty for Troubles-era crime.
- Justice Minister Helen McEntee has launched a new guide to help GPs recognise their patients who are experiencing domestic violence and abuse in their lives.
INTERNATIONAL
#EU: The European Commission has proposed a nearly 300 billion-euro (£254 billion) package, including more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power, in a bid to jump-start plans for the bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.
#WAR CRIMES: A Russian soldier pleaded guilty to killing a Ukrainian civilian in the opening stages of Moscow’s invasion during the first war-crimes trial held since the war began.
#RWANDA: The UK Home Secretary has said she is “pushing ahead” with plans to send migrants to Rwanda after more than 900 crossed the Channel in four days.
#GEORGE FLOYD: A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.
PARTING SHOT
Still not sure what the government, HSE, St. Vincent’s Hospital Group and many, many others are trying to hash out when it comes to the phrase “clinically appropriate” in the leasing agreement for the new National Maternity Hospital? You’re in luck: we have an explainer on it now.
