Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Advertisement

INTERNATIONAL

Thomas Lane.

#EU: The European Commission has proposed a nearly 300 billion-euro (£254 billion) package, including more efficient use of fuels and faster rollout of renewable power, in a bid to jump-start plans for the bloc to abandon Russian energy amid the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine.

#WAR CRIMES: A Russian soldier pleaded guilty to killing a Ukrainian civilian in the opening stages of Moscow’s invasion during the first war-crimes trial held since the war began.

#RWANDA: The UK Home Secretary has said she is “pushing ahead” with plans to send migrants to Rwanda after more than 900 crossed the Channel in four days.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#GEORGE FLOYD: A former Minneapolis police officer has pleaded guilty to a state charge of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

PARTING SHOT

Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Still not sure what the government, HSE, St. Vincent’s Hospital Group and many, many others are trying to hash out when it comes to the phrase “clinically appropriate” in the leasing agreement for the new National Maternity Hospital? You’re in luck: we have an explainer on it now.