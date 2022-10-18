The Irish Times appoints Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as its new editor

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
THE IRISH TIMES has announced Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as its new editor.
Mac Cormaic will succeed Paul O’Neill and is due to take up the position on 26 October.
O’Neill announced in August that he would be stepping down from the role after more than five years as editor.
Taking to Twitter, Mac Cormaic said he is “honoured and delighted to have been appointed editor of The Irish Times”.
Honoured (and delighted) to have been appointed Editor of The Irish Times. I’m beyond proud to have the chance to work with such exceptionally talented journalists https://t.co/pEPwnjbsQB— Ruadhán Mac Cormaic (@RuadhanIT) October 18, 2022
Mac Cormaic has been an assistant editor with The Irish Times since 2017, and previously served as foreign affairs correspondent, legal affairs correspondent, Paris correspondent and migration correspondent.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (2)