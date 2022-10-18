The Irish Times appoints Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as its new editor

THE IRISH TIMES has announced Ruadhán Mac Cormaic as its new editor.

Mac Cormaic will succeed Paul O’Neill and is due to take up the position on 26 October.

O’Neill announced in August that he would be stepping down from the role after more than five years as editor.

Taking to Twitter, Mac Cormaic said he is “honoured and delighted to have been appointed editor of The Irish Times”.

Honoured (and delighted) to have been appointed Editor of The Irish Times. I’m beyond proud to have the chance to work with such exceptionally talented journalists https://t.co/pEPwnjbsQB — Ruadhán Mac Cormaic (@RuadhanIT) October 18, 2022

Mac Cormaic has been an assistant editor with The Irish Times since 2017, and previously served as foreign affairs correspondent, legal affairs correspondent, Paris correspondent and migration correspondent.