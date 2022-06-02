#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 15°C Thursday 2 June 2022
The 5 at 5: Thursday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Emer Moreau Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 5:00 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #AIRPORT CHAOS Minister Simon Harris has warned that “there will be consequences” if Dublin Airport operator DAA fails in their plan to sort out lengthy queues and more people miss their flights.

2. #RESCUE 116 The jury at the inquest into the deaths of four Irish Coast Guard aircrew in the 2017 helicopter crash has recorded verdicts of accidental death.

3. #COST OF LIVING Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has signalled that social welfare and tax measures may be needed to help people cope with the rising price of oil.

4. #CRACKDOWN ​​Gardaí have vowed to clamp down on serious anti-social behaviour occurring in Dublin city centre caused by a huge increase in the use of crack cocaine in the capital.

5. #SHOOTING A gunman carrying a rifle and a handgun has killed four people at a medical building on a hospital campus in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Emer Moreau
