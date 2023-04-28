Advertisement

# Newshound Quiz 4
The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz
Are you a true newshound?
726
0
13 minutes ago

SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time. 

Another week of news has gone by, but how well have you been paying attention? Have you spent the required five daily hours perusing The Journal? Because that’s what you’ll need to get full marks on this quiz. Five hours minimum.

Which 90s rapper was found guilty of involvement in 'multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies' this week?
Method Man
Wyclef Jean

Lauryn Hill
Pras Michel
Trinity College announced this week that it would strip whose name from its library?
William H Lecky
James Ussher

George Berkeley
George Salmon
Disney announced this week that it would launch legal proceedings against which political figure?
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Donald Trump

Joe Biden
Ron DeSantis
This week, Paul Murphy called on landlord TDs to abstain from a vote on rent cuts, naming each of them in Dáil Éireann. How many landlord TDs are there?
23
33

43
53
A 'mass die-off' of what species was discovered in Wicklow this week?
Bees
Trout

Frogspawn
Starling
Who made headlines in Ireland this week for the quote: "My gang is bigger than their gang"?
Simon Harris
Drew Harris

Gerard Hutch
Leo Varadkar
Which Irish landmark was named most visited paid attraction operated by the OPW in 2022?
Dublin Castle
Kilkenny Castle

Kilmainham Gaol
John F Kennedy Arboretum
Which country this week executed a man for transporting 1kg of cannabis?
Saudi Arabia
Syria

South Korea
Singapore
This week, a lawsuit saw Ed Sheeran accused of copying a song by which singer?
Marvin Gaye
Van Morrison

Steve Earle
Stevie Wonder
What announcement did the Pope make this week about the upcoming Synod of Bishops council meeting?
That he would not attend
That Protestants would have a vote

That women would have a vote
That it would take place in Ukraine
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Newshound
An absolute hound for the news
You scored out of !
Paperboy
You scored out of !
Glasses bunny
