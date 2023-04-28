The Journal Friday Newshound Quiz

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
SOME SAY THE news is the first draft of history. Others might think of it as watching pub quiz questions unfold in real-time.
Another week of news has gone by, but how well have you been paying attention? Have you spent the required five daily hours perusing The Journal? Because that’s what you’ll need to get full marks on this quiz. Five hours minimum.
